Upgraded Focusky Presentation Software Features New Built-in Animation Editor

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/28/2016 --Focusky recently released version 2.12.0 of its increasingly popular, free presentation software on the company's website. The PowerPoint alternative now features new updates that allow users more options to design visually-stunning presentations, with the addition of a new animation editor.



With over a million downloads to date, the new updates to the Focusky Presentation Software are said to enhance its capabilities while fixing minor bugs. Users can now add more shapes within the design details of their presentations, choose from a larger number of exit and entrance animation effects, and improve the look of charts with new chart graphic. Additionally, a new hand drawing animation effects feature has been added, as well as multiple skins for the sound player feature.



The addition of the animation editor is expected to increase the creativity of presentation makers by allowing users to create more dynamic and interactive presentations. In addition to its ability to help presenters emphasize important points, the animation editor makes it possible for users to quickly create professional-grade presentations in as little as five minutes using pre-designed templates or creating from scratch.



Focusky's new built-in animation editor also comes with a range of features for presenters who want to enhance their video and HTML presentations through animation. It includes over 300 different animation effects that can be applied to text, pictures, shapes, and Smart Art graphics. Presenters can also benefit from its versatility in providing customizing features, such as setting the length of animations and rotations, along with tweaking timelines, slide transitions and repeats.



Focusky's latest version of its presentation software with new animation editor is now available for free download to both companies and individuals seeking a competent alternative to PowerPoint. The software can be installed on both Windows and Mac platforms.



Anyone interested in this news topic can also explore the Focusky Showcase at http://focusky.com/digital-presentation-examples.php.



About Focusky

Focusky Software Company is a leading provider of user-friendly digital presentation software worldwide.