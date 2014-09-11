Upgraded HTML5 Flip Book Software Brings New Benefits to Digital Publishing

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/11/2014 --FlipHTML5 digital publishing company has released an upgraded version of its Flip Book software with impressive new features that offer more options for e-publishers. The latest Flip HTML5 gives users a richer reading experience, especially on mobile devices.



“We’ve added major improvements to our website, including video introductions to give users a better understanding of how to use these amazing features to publish and share their work,” a spokesman said.



HTML5 Flip Book Maker is an innovative way to convert static PDF files into engaging, digital magazines and share them online. The latest HTML5 Flip Book provides a more engaging reading experience, allowing mobile readers to seamlessly flip through the pages of the digital magazines by swiping their fingers on iPad, iPhone, iOS device, and other mobile tablets.



The website now features amazing examples of HTML5 Flip Books as well as video introductions of features to help users easily understand the HTML5 digital publishing platform and use it more effectively to create professional publications.



The Bookcase feature is also introduced in detail, with an engaging demo embedded in the website’s home page. This upgrade also allows E-book stores and websites to use the Bookcase feature to uniquely display their e-books on the internet.



HTML5 Flip Book Maker is a software license that lets users choose from pre-designed templates to create an interactive publication using a drag and drop interface. Optional features include animation, embedded videos and other rich media, with the final creation published online or hosted on the Flip HTML5 website.



User can publish an unlimited number of digital magazines, and seamlessly share their publications on social media and across various online platforms. The software is available in eleven languages with versions for Mac and Windows systems.



About Flip HTML5 Software Co. Ltd

Flip HTML5 Software Co. Ltd, headquartered in Hong Kong, is a world leading provider of digital publishing software. The company focuses on research and development of customized solutions for publishers in different industries, offering a broad range of solutions for illustrated book publishers to produce digital website content, online user manuals, digital annual reports, flipping e-magazines, flip PowerPoint presentations, and flip slide photo albums.