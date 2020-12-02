Upgraded iBoysoft Data Recovery Software Ready for macOS Big Sur and Macs with T2 Chip

Chengdu, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/02/2020 --iBoysoft (https://iboysoft.com/), a company that specializes in data recovery and disk management solutions for PCs and Macs, confirms that its flagship product, iBoysoft Data Recovery for Mac v3.6, is now fully compatible with macOS Big Sur as well as Macs with the T2 Security Chip. Deleted or lost files can be restored from Macs running macOS Big Sur and T2-equipped Macs introduced after 2018.



The upgraded software is fully compatible with macOS Big Sur



macOS Big Sur improves users' privacy and data security by initially blocking all third-party software from installation and denying the modification of the macOS Kernel extensions. Only authorized and identified developers are allowed to manually enable the permission of signing system extensions. iBoysoft is a trusted and certificated software developer by Apple, so its data recovery software is secure enough to be loaded on macOS Big Sur. On a Mac running macOS 11, users can go to Security & Privacy > General, simply click Allow to run software from developer iBoysoft. After a restart, the data recovery software can seamlessly and efficiently restore your deleted and lost data.



To be able to scan Mac's startup disk, an uncertificated developer will ask you to disable System Integration Protection (SIP) on macOS Big Sur, a security feature designed to prevent potentially malicious software from modifying protected system files and folders, leaving your macOS in a vulnerable state of being hacked or system crash. iBoysoft Data Recovery for Mac version 3.6 won't require turning off SIP when scanning recovering data from the internal disk on macOS Big Sur, which protects the system integrity and your data security.



The only data recovery software fully compatible with T2-equipped Macs



The T2 Security chip, successor of T1 chip, is a silicon chip developed by Apple to improve integrity and data security for the built-in SSD by featuring Secure Boot, hardware encryption, and real-time encryption. While the Apple T2 chip enhances security for files in your startup drive, it's also a huge obstacle for third-party data recovery software providers.



Mac models that come with T2 Security chips include:



- iMac (2020)

- iMac Pro

- Mac Pro (2019)

- Mac mini (2018)

- MacBook Air (2018 or later)

- MacBook Pro (2018 or later)



iBoysoft Data Recovery for Mac v3.6, the known only data recovery software fully compatible with T2-secured Macs, can fulfill data recovery from T2-equipped Macs in all data loss scenarios. It is capable to:



- Recover deleted data from APFS volumes encrypted by T2 chip.

- Recover images, videos, documents, audios, etc. from unmounted, corrupted, and unreadable drives.

- Recover files that are emptied in the Trash.

- Find lost APFS volumes and recover data from them.



"We are very confident that our software would work perfectly with the new Mac OS and T2-equipped devices, " said Charles Cheng, the marketing manager of iBoysoft, "iBoysoft is always committed to security, stability, and compatibility when updating products. After Apple released T2-implemented Mac devices as well as the latest macOS 11, we also updated the data recovery software immediately to make sure users have a better data recovery experience."



Pricing and Availability

iBoysoft Data Recovery for Mac works in macOS 11/10.15/10.14/10.13/10.12 and OS X 10.11/10.10/10.9/10.8/10.7. The price for Professional Edition starts from $89.95 with a one-month license.



