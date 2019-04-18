Upholstery Cleaner in Vancouver Shares Tips on How to Clean-Up Like a Pro

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/18/2019 --Even though Angelo's FabriClean is best known for being a team of Vancouver carpet cleaners, these technicians also offer upholstery cleaning in Vancouver. To help homeowners care for their couches, curtains, and La-Z-Boys, these steam-slinging technicians have just released a blog full of DIY care tips. For more, go to: http://www.inhomecleaning.ca/blog/upholstery-cleaning-vancouver-how-to-clean-up-like-a-pro



The article begins by acknowledging that the key steps for cleaning any kind of fabric-covered furniture are basically the same. "It's important to vacuum away loose dirt and then steam it while paying special attention to stains and spots. However, before doing anything, remember to check the fabric codes (if applicable). This might not be possible on older or antique items, but it's important to have an idea of what the fabric is—and what it can tolerate—before attempting anything."



Using a hand streamer is a handy way for killing dust mites near the surface. Then "use the upholstery attachment of a vacuum to go over the entire thing. Remove any cushions to clean separately and clean underneath them as well."



Basic fabric codes are provided for easy reference:



- W means water-based cleaners are okay to use.

- W/S means that both water and solvent-based cleaners are safe.

- S means only solvent-based cleaning chemicals should be used.

- X means do nothing more than vacuum or brush the fabric.



The article emphasizes how important it is to check codes AND product instructions before applying any kind of cleaner or solvent. Even if everything seems compatible, a patch test in a strategically concealed spot is still recommended.



The upholstery cleaning tips provided by Angelo's FabriClean can help keep furniture looking better and brighter. However, for costly or antique pieces, hiring a professional Vancouver upholstery cleaner is always recommended.



By considering the fabric construction, fibre content, and dye stability, the technicians at Angelo's can determine the safest, most effective method to clean upholstered furniture.



