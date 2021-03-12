Upholstery Cleaning in Vancouver: One Size Doesn't Fit All

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2021 --When it comes to upholstery cleaning in Vancouver (or anywhere else), one size doesn't fit all. It's a simple concept. Every piece of furniture is unique in its construction and material. What works for one can end up causing irreparable damage to another. As a team of experienced upholstery technicians, the team at Angelo FabriClean understands how to analyze fabric and apply leverage different cleaning techniques for the best results. For more, go to https://www.inhomecleaning.ca/upholstery-cleaning



When it comes to caring for delicate materials, such as silk, wool, cotton, microfiber, and velvet, technicians have to understand how fabrics react with different cleansers. In most cases, furniture, like clothes, contains care instructions, but what happens when it's an antique—or, heaven forbid, the label has been cut?



This is where experience comes into play. The qualified technicians at Angelo's FabriClean have years of experience working with all types of furniture and fabric. In addition, their comprehensive services extend upholstery care and precious antiques, although their specialty is giving everyday items a refreshing cleanse.



Why Clean Upholstery Regularly?



Like literally anything, upholstered furniture requires regular care to maintain a clean and fresh appearance. Fabric is porous and readily absorbs odors associated with cooking, smoking, pets—and just living. Fabrics in heavily trafficked areas may also be subject to stains and spills. For allergy sufferers, a comfy chair can also be a hidden repository of dust, pollen, bacteria, and germs. For all these reasons, upholstery cleaning is necessary, not just to maintain a fresh, clean home—but to extend the life of furniture.



Angelo's FabriClean tailors their Vancouver upholstery cleaning services for every client—and task. With the know-how and equipment to tackle tough stains, their eco-friendly solutions are still delicate enough to preserve the integrity of delicate furniture in addition to being safe and non-toxic.



Upholstery Cleaning at a Glance



While most upholstery cleaning services will have their own special approach, the technicians at Angelo's FabriClean leverage a multi-tiered process for maximum results. This includes



- vacuuming the upholstery to remove loose dirt, debris, and more

- deodorizing to neutralize unpleasant aromas

- comprehensive cleaning with an emphasis on stain removal

- steam cleaning and drying to remove allergens and prevent mold and mildew



