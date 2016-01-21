Upland, CA Chiropractor Dr. Tymothy Flory Completes Prestigious Professional Board Certification

Upland, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2016 --Dr. Tymothy Flory of Atlas Spinal Care recently completed board certification for the National Upper Cervical Chiropractic Association (NUCCA), and is one of only 24 living Doctors of Chiropractic to achieve this prestigious certification. Dr. Flory is the founder and director of Atlas Spinal Care, and he is currently the only Board Certified NUCCA Chiropractor who is practicing in the Southern California area.



The NUCCA procedure was developed more than forty years ago in efforts to create a new radical way of healing that can help restore the body's balance and perfect its health. The focus of this procedure is the relationship the upper cervical spine has with the central nervous system and brain function. This relationship influences all aspects of human function, from movement and sensation to hormone regulation, breathing, brain function, and more. The NUCCA technique and certification program that Dr. Flory completed is often viewed as one of the most rigorous and difficult in the chiropractic field.



"This is certainly my greatest professional accomplishment," said Dr. Flory. "To become board certified in NUCCA, you don't merely demonstrate minimum competency to practice the procedure, but rather, it is a process of mastery. It's a pursuit of excellence in order to be better for the patients that I am honored to help get better."



Dr. Flory's history with the NUCCA procedure dates back to his youth when he was hit by a car as a pedestrian. Persistent, debilitating headaches as a result of the accident led him to seek general chiropractic care, however, he experienced little improvement. Dr. Flory heard about the NUCCA procedure and sought out care from a NUCCA doctor six hours away from his home. This doctor helped correct the headaches by diagnosing and treating a small misalignment to the top bone of the neck which caused pressure on the brain stem. Since that time, Dr. Flory became devoted to helping care for others the same way he was cared for as a teenager.



NUCCA spinal care is a gentle, proven treatment effective for both adults and children. With this method, Dr. Flory uses sophisticated calculations to diagnose and remove nerve interference at the base of the skull that is causing patient's pain, discomfort, or other conditions that interfere with daily life. Dr. Flory uses 3D digital x-rays to help determine the source of the problem and uses only gentle correction and post-measurements to treat the misalignment.



About Dr. Tymothy Flory

Dr. Flory graduated from Logan College of Chiropractic in St. Louis, MO. After graduation, Dr. Flory practiced upper cervical chiropractic in Seattle, WA prior to opening Atlas Spinal Care in Upland. He is currently on the Education Board and the Standards and Certification Board for NUCCA, and strives to help doctors deliver the highest level of NUCCA care to their patients across the globe.



For more information about Dr. Tymothy Flory, his NUCCA certification, or the services and treatments he and his staff offer at Atlas Spinal Care in Upland, CA, please visit www.AtlasSpinalCare.com.