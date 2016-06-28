Upland Chiropractor Introduces Natural Latex Memory Foam Travel Neck Pillow for Patients

Upland, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/28/2016 --After two years of research and development, Dr. Flory has released his natural latex memory foam travel neck pillow to answer the question most often asked to him as a head and neck specialist, "What is the best pillow on the market?" In the past, Dr. Flory would recommend some of the existing travel pillows on the market and his patients would give him feedback. Patients perceived the pillows with mixed reviews and Dr. Flory felt the need to resolve this concern, believing that patients should have an option for a neck pillow with ideal comfort and aroma. As a result, he created an improved version of a travel pillow that is providing patients with ideal head and neck support.



Dr. Flory investigated different designs and materials of travel neck pillows, taking into consideration the assessments he made over the years of recommending other pillows to patients and their requests. Most pillows were too firm and contained undesirable chemical smells. According to Dr. Flory, he never intended on inventing a pillow, but truly cares about the wellbeing of his patients and found that creating the right pillow was one resolution to better head and neck health for his patients. He wanted to recommend a pillow that met their needs.



He designed the 100% natural latex foam to be proven with the exact amount of needed support, with comfortable and breathable materials. The breathable materials in his specially designed neck pillow help prevent heat and sweat, and because it is plant-based, the pillow has a pleasant aroma that patients appreciate. Ultimately, sleeping on the wrong pillow, whether it is because of an unpleasant aroma or undesirable comfort level, may worsen a person's headaches, neck, shoulder, and back tension and/or pain.



It is scientifically proven that the type of neck pillow one uses can directly impact neck pain, which can contribute to headaches and tension. As a specialist in the area of head and neck health, Dr. Flory recommends his specially designed pillow as part of a treatment for head and neck pain. A better pillow can reduce this ailment, which can lead to better a better night's sleep, and better health overall.



About Dr. Tymothy L. Flory, D.C.

Dr. Flory is the founder and director of Atlas Spinal Care and is one of only 250 doctors in the world who is a Board Certified NUCCA (National Upper Cervical Chiropractic) Chiropractor (2012). A graduate of Logan College of Chiropractic in St. Louis, Missouri, Dr. Flory has also practiced Upper Cervical Chiropractic in Seattle, WA, is a NUCCA instructor, and has served on the NUCCA Board of Directors. He is also currently on the Education Board and the Standards and Certification Board.



For more information about Dr. Flory's natural latex memory foam pillow, NUCCA, or any of the chiropractic services he offers at his Southern California office, please visit www.atlasspinalcare.com.