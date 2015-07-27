Upland Dentist Dr. Douglas Johnson Offers Patients Leading Minimally Invasive Treatment for Gum Disease

Upland, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/27/2015 --In the United States, as many as 8 in 10 adults currently have some form of periodontal disease. While gum disease doesn't always manifest itself cosmetically like tooth decay, it is considered equally or even more detrimental to oral health. To help patients get rid of gum disease and enjoy healthy smiles for life, Dr. Douglas Johnson, general and cosmetic dentist in Upland, California is now offering his patients the leading minimally invasive treatment for gum disease, Perio Protect.



Gum disease is a serious problem that people don't always see, but can lead to tooth loss as well as other systematic diseases in the body. Traditional methods for treating gum disease involve removing it with painful processes involving scalers, scalpers, and sutures, and a long recovery process. With Perio Protect, however, the majority of the treatment takes place in the comfort of the patient's own home.



The Perio Protect system involves creating customized trays for patients that fit over their teeth and gums, and are used to hold topical medications and cleansing agents that help manage communities of bacteria that grow in the spaces and pockets between the teeth and gum tissue. After an initial cleaning at the dentist office that involves chemical debriding therapy and root planing in severe cases, the patient is given these at-home treatment kits to use for several minutes per day to keep biofilm, or bacteria, at bay.



In addition to helping control gum disease, patients also report that by using the Perio Protect system, their mouths feel cleaner after each use and they also experience benefits like whiter teeth and fresher breath.



Dr. Johnson hopes that this system will help more patients get the treatment they need to achieve healthy mouths without only having to rely on invasive periodontal surgery that is both expensive and requires significant recovery time. Perio Protect may be the best answer for many with mild to moderate gum disease, helping to reverse it without the need for surgery.



About Dr. Douglas Johnson

In addition to offering the latest and most advanced treatment for gum disease, Dr. Johnson also offers a wide array of other general and cosmetic dental procedures. Some of these services include teeth whitening, tooth-colored fillings, root canal therapy, TMJ treatment, dental sealants, veneers, dental implants, Botox, prosthodontics, and more. Dr. Johnson offers free consultations for patients interested in full cosmetic makeovers that will help them get the million dollar smile they've always wanted.



To learn more about Perio Protect, Dr. Douglas Johnson, or the dental services he offers for patients at his Upland, CA dental office, please visit http://www.douglasjohnsondds.com