Woodland Park, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2015 --The UPS Store® in Woodland Park will re- locate at 1067 E US Highway 24 (in the Safeway Shopping Center) soon, according to store officials.



A ribbon cutting is planned for Tuesday, December 1, 2015 at 4 p.m. (MST)



"As a one-stop shop for shipping, postal, printing and comprehensive small business services, we look forward to continuing to serve individuals and local business owners within the Woodland Park community and surrounding areas," said The UPS Store 1374 local Woodland Park franchise owner Sue Greene.



"Our new location will be more economically efficient for the store and there will be safer parking options for our customers," said Greene. "We want people to succeed with their local small businesses and we are proud to be the only option in town to offer full-service business assistance."



In addition to domestic and international shipping, the Woodland Park location of The UPS Store offers full-service packaging; presentation and document finishing (binding, laminating, etc.); online and in-store printing services (business cards, letterhead, reports, rubber stamps, etc.); black-and-white and color copies; notary; custom crating and shipping for large items (furniture, artwork, motorcycles, etc.); mailbox and postal services; office and packaging supplies; and a variety of other business services.



"We are in the business of saving people time, and with shipping prices direct from UPS, we can save them money as well," added Greene. "We have 'pack and ship' guarantee for our customers and are here for them every step of the way. We also offer conveniently accessible notary services," she said.



"At The UPS Store, we're committed to providing convenient small business solutions with personalized customer service. We are also dedicated to our local community and we give ?back whenever possible with sponsorships of local events and team member participation," Greene continued.



For the 24th consecutive year*, The UPS Store franchises have been named number one in the postal and business services category by Entrepreneur magazine as part of their "Franchise 500" ranking, which ranks franchise opportunities based on factors like financial strength, growth rate and size.



The UPS Store 1374 location's convenient hours of operation are Monday-Friday, 8am-6pm and Saturday, 9am-5pm (closed on Sunday). Expanded hours are planned once the new location is up and running. Go to the store Facebook page to learn more. Click here.



The new store will also offer 24-hour access for mailbox holders and a black and white copier with payment capability. Other expanded services planned for 2016 include by appointment-only, after hours, special services for print jobs like contractor blueprints and urgent shipping needs.



* 1990-2003 listed under the Mail Boxes Etc. brand



