UPTICK Newswire Announces Discounted Press Release Service and Free Penny Stock Contest

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/04/2013 --Phoenix, AZ-- 11/01/2013 -- UPTICK Newswire announced today a new discounted press release service in connection with their First Annual Penny Stock Contest with a Grand Prize of $5,000.



Uptick Newswire has become one of the fastest growing media outlets for small cap companies in the United States. According to Alexa.com, a leader in global analytics and web metrics, and the company’s website Upticknewswire.com has moved into the top 25,000 most visited websites in the U.S.



Much of UPTICK Newswire’s rapid rise can be attributed to their new flat rate press release distribution platform, along with their recently added Newsroom. Their business model allows clients to send out one press release per month for a flat monthly rate of $299.00. This format has been expanded further during Uptick Newswire’s new free Stock Contest. During the contest, CEO’s of small cap companies have the ability to participate as a contest sponsor to promote their company and ticker symbol, in addition to receiving the traditional press release distribution services. This enables companies a more direct way to communicate to the customers and clients in their market.



Mr. Jolly, the CEO of UPTICK Newswire stated that he “started the company because he felt that there was not enough information readily available about the stock market to the general public on small cap companies and penny stocks.” With a growing customer base and continued increases in website traffic, UPTICK Newswire is well on their way to achieving this goal.



About UPTICK Newswire

Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, UPTICK Newswire provides its clients with various press release and news distribution services. Whether you’re promoting a new product, announcing an organizational change or launching a new marketing campaign, UPTICK Newswire offers distribution solutions for all types of organizations, including small businesses and public traded organizations.



To learn more about becoming one of our Penny Stock Contest sponsors and how we can take your company to the next level, please contact one of our staff below.



Penny Stock Contest Information: http://www.upticknewswire.com/?page_id=1250



Contact:

Everett Jolly

602.953.7865

www.upticknewswire.com