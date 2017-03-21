Uptick Newswire: CEO Joel Leetzow of Cortex Business Solutions Inc. Talks Sales and Company Growth

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/21/2017 --Uptick Newswire, LLC announced today an interview with President and CEO Joel Leetzow of Cortex Business Solutions Inc. (TSX VENTURE:CBX) (OTCMKTS:CTPNF) on Uptick Newswire's Stock Day Podcast.



In addition to discussing how he revitalized the company, Mr. Leetzow discussed the positive effect Project Management Fees had on the company's most recent Financial Statement.



"Anytime a company takes on a major software implementation, I think a lot of folks forget that the customer hasn't done it before," said Mr. Leetzow. "We've taken an approach of basically holding a customer's hand. We go in and coach that customer through the process."



Mr. Leetzow also discussed the Company's renewed focus on marketing and sales after a complete reconstruction of the Company's sales team & sales methodology over the past year.



"Ultimately, what we've done in the past 6-12 months is completely rebuild our sales force," said Mr. Leetzow. "We've hired veterans from within the industry and what you're starting to see now is basically, for the first time in a long time for Cortex, growth."



For the full interview, click here: https://upticknewswire.com/joel-leetzow-ceo-cortex-set-company-wide-goal-double-revenues-within-next-3-years



About Cortex Business Solutions

Cortex Business Solutions Inc. (TSX VENTURE:CBX) is a business-to-business network that enables electronic invoicing for buying and suppling organizations. The Cortex network offers flexible connection methods to reduce the time required to process invoices and tools that leverage existing customer technologies and processes. Access to the Cortex Network enhances the exchange of documents allowing companies to connect and interact with each other to grow their businesses.



For more information, please visit http://www.cortex.net.



