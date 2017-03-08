Uptick Newswire: CEO Michael England Talks Gold Projects for 2017

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/08/2017 --Uptick Newswire, LLC, a news source for nano and micro-cap companies, announced today an interview with CEO Michael England of Sunvest Minerals Corp. (TSXV.SSS).



Sunvest Corp has 50 kilometers of trend in their McKinnon-Hawkins Gold Project located in the Province of Ontario, Canada, and the company is also in the process of applying for permits for their Evening Star project in Nevada, which CEO Michael England hopes to commence drilling in April or May 2017.



"I think as we come up with results, we start proving to the world that we're on the right track," said Mr. England.



To listen to the full interview, please click the link or copy and paste the URL in your browser:

https://upticknewswire.com/michael-england-ceo-sunvest-minerals-talks-current-project-operations



