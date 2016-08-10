UPTICK Newswire Surpasses 5K Listens on AudioBoom

Surprise, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2016 --UPTICK Newswire, LLC, a private IR and Public Relations firm providing services to micro-cap companies nationally and internationally, is excited to announce today that the Uptick Network Stock Day Podcast surpassed five thousand listens on AudioBoom!



The podcast features Everett Jolly, CEO of Uptick Newswire, as he invites CEO's from a variety of industries to discuss their company's developments and progress, promoting transparency and also serving as an information provider for investors.



"I knew this segment was going to be huge," says CEO and host Everett Jolly. "One thing I'm really excited about is surpassing the Wall Street Journal Podcast. That was our benchmark."



The Wall Street Journal Podcast posted their first show on AudioBoom in mid-2014, and they've since generated 3,900 listens. UPTICK first listed on AudioBoom on April 21, 2016, and the show is already well on its way to surpassing 6,000 listens.



"It puts Uptick on the podcast map," states Mr. Jolly.



The future of the Uptick Network Stock Day Podcast consists of more distribution, including posting content on VoiceAmerica Network, and a transition from audio to visual in 2017, where investors can interact with CEO's.



About UPTICK Newswire LLC

UPTICK Newswire LLC is a private firm that distributes press releases for publicly traded companies on the OTC stock exchange while providing investor relations services conducting, Social Media Marketing, Email Marketing and more to the micro-cap investor audience.



UPTICK Newswire's CEO also hosts the Uptick Network Stock Day Radio Show, interviewing CEO's of publicly traded companies to bring transparency about their penny stock sales, financials and more to the investors following and listening in on the podcast. The Network has partnered with Investors Hangout to get the pertinent information out to those that matter the most.



Uptick's goal is to reach out to these micro-cap CEO's and our audience to bring transparency where it lacks in this market to show investors that penny stocks are the gold in the stock market and how to invest with a smart game plan.



