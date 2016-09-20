Uptown Locksmith Now Offers Motorcycle Locksmith Services

Ottawa, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/20/2016 --Professional locksmith company Uptown Locksmith has just announced that they will now be offering motorcycle locksmith services as part of their regular locksmith services. Motorcyclists in Canada's capital city can rest assured knowing that they have someone to call if they ever need help.



Uptown Locksmith is based in Ottawa and offers high-quality locksmith services for automobiles, homes, commercial establishments, and now motorcycles as well. The company is a licensed and professionally recognized locksmith company with goals to be the go-to locksmith company in Ottawa.



The company knows that in order to become the number one company that people think of, they have to offer those services that people need. It's easy to see why recent efforts have been made to reach a wider audience by offering motorcycle locksmith services in addition to their other professional services.



Marketing Manager Vince Smerto commented, "Adding motorcycle locksmith services to our company's profile made a lot of sense. It's what we needed to set ourselves apart. Now, with this press release, we hope that motorcycle drivers in the area will see our name and remember Uptown Locksmith the next time they need a locksmith for their bikes."



Some of the motorcycle locksmith services that Uptown Locksmith now offers include lock repair, lost key replacement, security lock removal, custom key making, fork locks, pad locks, disc brake locks, and broken key extraction. Each of these services requires special attention by a trained motorcycle locksmith, which is what you're promised when you call Uptown Locksmith.



In addition to providing professional quality locksmith services for homes, commercial locations, automobiles, and motorcycles, Uptown Locksmith has adopted other customer-friendly policies and practices. For example, one policy the company strictly adheres to is to have every technician arrive on scene within 30 minutes of the time that they are called. Furthermore, the company's full range of services are offered throughout Ottawa 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Finally, the company strives to keep its rates affordable and only hires the brightest and best locksmith technicians in the Ottawa area.



Hiring the best and brightest technicians is no small feat, as Ottawa is the most educated city in Canada. With its high standard of living and low unemployment, Ottawa is a great place to live. All Uptown Locksmith technicians call Ottawa home and know the area and residents as their own community. This kind of personal relationship with Ottawa assures every customer that even if they don't have a personal relationship with the technician who comes to their aid, they will still receive the utmost care, professionalism, sympathy, compassion, and respect. Our technicians are always working hard to go the extra mile and pay it forward.



For more information on Uptown Locksmith, please contact (613) 319-0951 or visit http://uptownlocksmith.ca/



About Uptown Locksmith

Uptown Locksmith is based in Ottawa on Stewart Street near Byward Market and the University of Ottawa. To learn more about their professional locksmith services, call them 24/7 at (613) 319-0951.