UPVC Door Shop Announces All-in Fee Packages

Blackburn, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/04/2015 --UPVC Door Shop is a company based in the United Kingdom that supplies and installs UPVC doors and windows to customers at affordable rates. The company has been in the market for around 20 years and is a certified member of the British Fenestration Rating Council thereby assuring clients that their products are rated A and B when it comes to energy efficiency.



Apart from purchasing products as an individual item, the company offers products that come in package prices. These packages have a one-time, all-in fee that includes the value-added tax (VAT), a free fitting kit as well handle and letter plate. There is no additional delivery charge for clients who are located within the mainland UK including England, Scotland and Wales and products are received a week or two from purchase date. For clients who are from Highlands Islands and Northern Ireland but wish to have their products delivered, there are surcharges. A more detailed inquiry depending on the location may be made by contacting 0808 178 4444 for delivery information.



The company offers awide collection of products which can be viewed online at their website www.upvcdoorshop.com. Different product categories include UPVC front doors, UPVCback doors, composite doors, UPVCinternal doors, UPVCinternal French doors, UPVCdoor panels and UPVCtriple glazed doors. All external doors purchased from the company are produced by Fullex Locks Ltd and have been awarded a Secured by Design certification. Security by Design is the preferred specifications set by police authorities. All products purchased through UPVC Door Shop are CE compliant which are covered with a 10-year guarantee. Orders can be processed through the website which supports a variety of payment method including Visa and MasterCard, Maestro, Secure Trading and Paypal.



About UPVC Door Shop

