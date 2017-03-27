Urb Provides a Solution to Lost Keys While Bringing a Bit of Nature Indoors

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/27/2017 --Every home needs a good key rack to prevent those car keys from getting lost, as they often do. The Urb is a stylish solution to this problem, making it easy to store up to five sets of keys. The key rack also includes space for a small planter in which users can grow a small cactus or succulent for a bit of extra beauty.



The Urb comes in three different sizes, 3-inch, 8-inch and 12-inch. The smallest version can be mounted to the user's wall using mounting tape or nails. The two larger ones require the use of nails. The 3-inch version has one keyhole slot on the back for mounting, while the 8-inch and 12-inch versions have two slots. The three versions can hold one, three and five sets of keys, respectively.



The keys are held by using strong rare-earth magnets that have up to 18 pounds of pull force. This means that they are capable of holding even large key rings. They are also suitable for hanging dog leashes and other magnetic items. The two larger sizes also provide shelf space on top, where in addition to the small plant, users can store their wallet, keys or other small decorative items.



Customers have the option of choosing between solid oak and walnut. They can also choose either of those woods with a birch stripe horizontally through the center. The Urb is designed to work with the natural grain and shape of the wood pieces, so each one is unique due to the natural variations.



To help fund the project, the creators have launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. The campaign launched on March 13 and has already exceeded its funding goal of $5,000. There is still plenty of time left before the campaign ends April 10, so the creators will likely generate even more contributions.



To thank their backers, the creators are issuing a series of rewards, with the earliest backers receiving their Urbs first. Starting at pledges of $25 or more, backers will receive the Lil' Urb, the 3-inch model in a wood finish of their choosing. Donors can receive the standard Urb, the 8-inch version, for a contribution of $49. For contributions of $69 or more, backers will receive the Big Urb, the 12-inch size. Products will be shipped to the earliest backers starting in June 2017.