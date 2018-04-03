Urban Design Consultant Can Provide Affordable Living Options

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/03/2018 --Retown is an urban design planning team that has done a lot of work in Illinois and some other parts of the country. An urban design consultant can definitely provide clients with the information that they need to decide whether or not their redevelopment ideas are feasible. Without question, during this particular moment in history, urban design consultants can play a very important role, because their abilities are sorely needed.



It is said that we live in a free country here in the United States, and we are fortunate to have the many freedoms that we enjoy. At the same time, there are some significant constraints in light of economic realities. In a real sense, Americans are as free as their bank accounts allow them to be. This definitely enters the picture when it comes to living in some of the more desirable large cities in the country.



Chicago is an area that the people at Retown know very well. According to a well-regarded website that keeps a finger on the pulse of rental costs, at the time of this writing in 2018, the average rent for a one bedroom apartment in the Windy City is just under $1800 a month.



As a general rule of thumb, real estate professionals assert that an individual should not pay more than one third of their gross income on rent. Using this barometer, a renter would have to make about $65,000 a year to afford the average one-bedroom apartment in Chicago.



This is not the most encouraging equation in the world, but it is even worse in other cities. For example, in San Francisco, the average rent for a one bedroom apartment is over $3200 a month, so it would take a six figure income to qualify. Even a studio apartment comes with a hefty price tag of $2500 per month on average in San Francisco.



Urban revitalization can provide additional housing in cities like these. An urban design consultant can be engaged to evaluate a particular area, look into public/private funding partnerships, and potentially devise a plan to build affordable housing units in underutilized areas. This is what Retown is all about, and anyone that is interested in discussing their ideas with an urban design consultant should consider reaching out to this highly respected company.



