New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2019 --Urban Standard Capital is a real estate investment firm headquartered in the Flatiron district of Manhattan. With an emphasis on in-depth due diligence, careful site selection, conservative underwriting, and sensitive and creative architecture and design, Urban Standard Capital seeks to create value for both stakeholders and the community at large.



Urban Standard Capital specializes in the repositioning of existing residential and mixed-use properties as well as investing in ground-up development projects, in both established and transitional neighborhoods in New York City. We have earned a reputation for identifying emerging neighborhoods and trends, recognizing changes in lifestyle desires, and responding with projects that capture the unique spirit of their locations and enhance the everyday experiences of residents and guests. The firm aims to set the standard for urban development by investing in projects featuring world-class design with a particular concentration on intelligent layouts, thoughtful proportion, and engaging spaces. Our emphasis on design and exacting attention to detail consistently translates into an elevated living experience for our residents and exceptional returns for our investors.



The firm's leadership has over twenty years of experience in development, finance, ownership, and asset management. Urban Standard Capital collaborates with leaders in the fields of interior design, architecture, urban planning, and the arts. The union of these perspectives allows Urban Standard Capital to create the most desirable product in each market. We're very proud to collaborate with the best in the industry.



Urban Standard Capital's mission is to contribute positively to the neighborhoods that we work in and enhance the built environment.



We partnered with Azai Studios on the venture to polish our positioning, look, voice, tone, and feel. First, we needed our name to be more "standardized" (no pun intended). Urban Standard Development needed to be condensed so it could evolve and encompass our three verticals of business; financing, acquisitions, and development. The reputation and equity built under our original name are a valuable asset, but no longer accurately reflected the organization's complex array of real estate transactions. The new naming effectively addresses both issues. Branding research determined that evolving our brand identity, rather than completely changing its name, was the optimal decision. Among the other changes will be our logo, tag-lines, brand colors, typography, overall art direction and digital.



We continue to transform new opportunities into new successes. If you have an opportunity you would like to discuss, please contact us.