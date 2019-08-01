Kansas City, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2019 --Urbane Healthcare, an Inspired Senior Living management company located in Nashville, Tennessee, will open their first luxury senior living complex in Gladstone, Missouri, a northland suburb of Kansas City this November.



The Grand Royale, a $13 million, 150,000-square-foot, 105-unit community features 34 independent-living suites, 43 assisted-living, and 28 skilled-living. Independent Living will open in November with the adjacent areas to open by the end of the year. Inspired by the 1920s era, the interior harkens to the splendor of the past with clean lines, geometric forms, lavish textures, and visual beauty. Each suite will have a fireplace, patio walkout, and custom finishes. Independent living, assisted living, short-term rehab, and memory care services will be offered. Members can choose from three different memberships; Silver, an all-inclusive membership starting at $3,000 per month, $5,000 for Gold and $10,000 for Diamond. Apartments range in size from studios to two-bedroom, and two-bath units.



Urbane Healthcare CEO Daniel Stockdale says, "We know that people don't want the 1980s-, 1990s-style operators that cater to the depression era (customers) and provide an inadequate level of customer service and negligent care, because they didn't have high expectations." "With baby boomers, their expectations are getting higher, and we must be able to provide excellent customer service, he added.



The community is a one-level spoke and wheel design and will center around a spacious Italian-style piazza flanked with fountains, shops, cafes, restaurants such as the Little Italy Pizzeria and Coffee by Robin coffeeshop. Other amenities include the Laugh-O-Gram Theatre named after Kansas City icon, Walt Disney, 24-hour room service, fine-dining at Reba's Room, a made-from-scratch kitchen, The Blind Tiger speakeasy, Moustachio's Barbershop, Bombshells Beauty Bar, a five-and-dime store, children's play area and more. Other luxury features include a personalized Apple Watch for each member that will provide individualized care and personalized messages. "The Grand Royale will bring a new option to local families as demand for luxury senior living and high-quality care continues to grow. We look forward to providing an elevated level of care and sophistication to retirement living," said Stockdale.



For more information about The Grand Royale, contact Jenny Kincaid Julian, Socialworx Public Relations, at (816) 550.4382, jenny@socialworxpr.com, visit www.kcroyale.com or call the sales team at (816).453.CARE, (2273).



About Urbane Healthcare

Urbane Healthcare is an Inspired Senior Living management company founded to create a holistic living experience that is comfortable, feels like home, and is fun! We are committed to providing memorable life experiences and valuing our members, colleagues, and their guests. Our services, dining options, activities, and health-focused initiatives are exactly what we would want for our own families. We operate multiple communities with the heart of servant leadership and believe our dedicated team of professionals serve a higher purpose - that of caring for all people. Our Mission Statement: In every encounter with every Colleague, Partner, Member, and Guest we discover and orchestrate ways to deliver inspired, unique, personalized experiences to everyone in our sphere of trust, in a prompt fashion, with a genuine smile and sincere heart.