Urbanista Reveals Record 2019

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/27/2020 --Urbanista, the Swedish lifestyle audio brand, revealed today that 2019 was a record year for the company. Last year, Urbanista's revenues grew 70% over those of 2018, bolstered by more than 500,000 sales of its true wireless headphones, and online sales with annual growth in excess of 1,000%. The company experienced 108% growth in the US from 2018 to 2019. Last year, the company established relationships with some key US retailers such as Sprint, Target, InMotion, and Urban Outfitters. Urbanista has been selling product in the US since 2010 and is now launching a growth strategy similar to its model in Europe.



Urbanista's Scandinavian design and quality audio engineering inspired by urban life resonate strongly with an ever-growing audience that values the freedom of a mobile lifestyle. As such, the company's true wireless* headphones - named Stockholm, Paris, and Athens - have all proven popular with consumers and made Urbanista a strong presence in this growing category*. Since the product launched in May 2019, Urbanista has sold approximately 2,000 Stockholm units per day, while Paris and Athens (both first available in late 2019) have also been in high demand.



2019 was a period of global expansion for Urbanista, primarily in Germany, UK and the US, as well as through e-commerce channels including Urbanista's own online store. In addition to the company's revenues growing 70% year-on-year from 2018 to 2019, Urbanista is proud to reveal that its total revenues have increased 1,000% during the past five years, from $2.2M USD in 2014 to $25.8M USD in 2019, representing growth of 1,072%.



"We are proud to be able to maintain good organic growth year after year," said Anders Andréen, CEO of Urbanista. "We will continue to develop in everything we do and are excited for the years to come."



Urbanista has also grown in headcount at its Stockholm headquarters. In February, Tuomas Lonka was appointed Brand & Marketing Director - a newly-created role for this growing business. The perfect match for Urbanista's next phase and promising growth trajectory, Tuomas has gained extensive experience in growth companies such as Happy Socks and Rovio (Angry Birds), as well as larger organisations like Telia and Nokia.



Tuomas confirmed, "I'm thrilled about joining the team at Urbanista. Our brand has been growing across all our key markets and we have many new and exciting projects coming in 2020 and beyond."



*Counterpoint Research expects the true wireless headphone market to grow by 80% CAGR for 2019-2022.



About Urbanista

Urbanista has been making audio products rooted in Scandinavian tradition since 2010. Our products are inspired by cities, freedom and with the urban lifestyle in mind. We design for life in motion and dedicate our products to urban people, no matter where they call home. Urbanista is available online as well as in 20,000 stores and 80 countries around the world. For more information visit www.urbanista.com



Follow Urbanista on: Facebook | Instagram



[Product photos of Paris, Athens models]