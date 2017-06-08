Urgent Care Centers in Amityville and Levittown Offers Immediate Treatment

Farmingdale, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/08/2017 --In recent years, people have wondered how they can benefit from an immediate medical care. But they will not have to wonder any longer if they decide to consult Prompt Care MD. This medical clinic in Levittown and Massapequa, under the guidance of Robert S. Levy, MD and Lawrence W. Kelly Jr. MD is available to offer convenience, superior medical care, and quality of services. Recently, the clinic also elaborated on the benefits of a wide range of medical plans that it accepts to help one get the prompt care one needs.



With convenient locations in New York, Prompt Care MD serves patients with qualifying conditions that need immediate treatment and care. The medical clinic helps people on a walk-in basis when they are feeling ill or have a minor injury. They also provide their patients with the quality health care in a quick and efficient manner.



Those looking for a quality health care service should look no further than Prompt Care MD. The guiding ethos of the clinic is that it should be accessible, easy and affordable to receiving quality medication for any specific illness and injury. All their doctors, medical staff, and technicians are trained in all aspect of urgent care for adults, children and seniors.



The well-trained physicians are available 12 hours per day, seven days per week. With no appointment necessary, one can easily walk in and be seen by the expert doctors. The doctors at Prompt Care possess years of knowledge and acumen to treat all types of patients of different age group.



For those traveling abroad, international travel can also increase one's potential exposure to diseases, which is why it is always important to get the recommended immunizations before one's departure. At Prompt Care MD, the medical experts are pleased to offer travel-related vaccinations easy and convenient.



For more information and details on urgent care centers in Amityville and Levittown, visit http://www.promptcaremd.com



About Prompt Care MD

Prompt Care MD is a reputable emergency medical walk in clinic in Farmingdale, offering immediate care, urgent care, and x-rays.