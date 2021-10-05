Urgent Care in DTLA - Top Rated Urgent Care in Downtown Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/05/2021 --Urgent Care in DTLA, Vermont Urgent Care aims to provide a seamless experience for every patient, offering high-quality service, unmatched medical care, and accessibility for everyone, no matter what. Vermont Urgent Care was established over 40 years ago, with a goal to provide unmatched care for individuals suffering from non-emergent injuries or illnesses. Open from Monday through Saturday, from 9 A.M. to 7 P.M., they understand the importance of having accessible medical care with convenient times for patients.



As a full-service DTLA Urgent Care and medical facility offering patients with the most advanced medical care, the team at Vermont Urgent Care realizes and understands the need for exceptional care for patients in need of urgent medical care. With a devoted team of attentive and highly knowledgeable nurses, doctors, and staff, patients can expect extraordinary service and care from the best every step of the way.



Combining advanced technology, expertise, and experience, the team at Vermont Urgent Care is dedicated to being there for patients when they need it the most. The team of professionals aims to provide a supportive environment that patients can trust and rely on. From overall wellness (preventive care and chronic illnesses), to women's wellness, to LGBTQ health and wellness, to lab tests and X-rays, to COVID-19 testing and more, the team at Vermont Urgent care has the resources and knowledge necessary to help patients receive the treatment they need, when they need it. Striving to make every patient's urgent care visit quick, efficient, and hassle-free, they understand the importance of doing so without ever compromising the quality of medical care. When choosing Vermont Urgent Care, patients can expect the best from start to finish at this DTLA Urgent Care.



At Vermont Urgent Care a top-rated DTLA Urgent Care, there is certainly no shortage of the services offered by our team of experts, including but not limited to:



- Common symptom and illness treatments: Allergies, cold or flu like symptoms, digestion, ENT disorders, eyesight, hearing, immunizations and vaccines, lungs, mental health, chronic pain, skin issues, sleeping problems, urology, and more.



- Minor injury care: Animal bites, sprains, broken bones, cyst removal, lacerations, minor burns or injuries, splinting, strains, sutures, wound infection, and more.



- Physical exams: School physicals, sport physicals, employment physicals, camp physicals, TB testing, etc.



- Occupational medicine: Physical therapy, wellness program, injury treatment, drug testing, annual physical workup, work fitness evaluation, rehabilitation follow-up, pre-employment evaluation, and more.



Reproductive health services: Bacterial vaginosis, blood or urine pregnancy testing, emergency contraception, genital herpes, gynecological exams, HPV testing, PAP smears, STD testing and treatment, vaginitis, yeast infections, urinary tract infections, and more.



- Pediatric care: Bronchitis, asthma, infections, rashes, coughs, cold, and sore throats, and more.



Lab services and technology: Expedited lab results, electrocardiograms (EKG), intravenous hydration, IV vitamin drip therapy, radiology (X-rays, CT scans, MRIs, rapid strep throat testing, skin biopsies, tuberculosis skin testing (PPD), urine analysis, vitamin B12 injections, and more.



- Weight loss evaluations: Gastric bypass, lap band surgery, sleeve gastrectomy, and other weight loss methods.



And much more



If you are seeking highly-respected and top-notch urgent care DTLA residents and locals can trust, Vermont Urgent Care has everything you need and more at their facility. Located at 1435 S. Vermont Ave., #100 Los Angeles, California 90006, Vermont Urgent Care is the top choice if you are searching for a trusted and reputable urgent care Downtown LA.



About VERMONT URGENT CARE

Vermont Urgent Care has provided exceptional non-emergency medical care to patients for more than 40 years. With a team of highly skilled nurses, doctors, and staff, they are committed to providing exceptional medical care and service to each and every patient. They have made a name for themselves as a top-rated urgent care offering unmatched services, providing the care that patients need and deserve. If you are interested in learning more about the urgent care Downtown Los Angeles residents and locals can trust, feel free to make an appointment or learn more about the services offered at Vermont Urgent Care by visiting their website or contact them at 213-386-2511.