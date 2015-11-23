Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/23/2015 --As one of the premier centers for urgent care in Los Angeles, Vermont Urgent Care is fitted with a knowledgeable team of Board Certified Emergency Physicians and an accompanying staff of attentive and helpful medical practitioners who have the proper training in urgent care and emergency room procedures. The service provided by Vermont Urgent Care is very similar to the services offered in a typical emergency room, however, there is less wait time and lower medical fees.



Vermont Urgent Care provides treatment for common ailments, including, but not limited to common coughs and colds, fever and flu-like symptoms, and acute adult injuries. Also provided are services such as treating and casting broken bones, ameliorating allergic reactions, drug testing, and essentially any procedure that you would expect to find in an Urgent Care in Los Angeles.



Pediatric urgent care in Los Angeles is a service that is much in demand. At Vermont Urgent Care, they understand the concern and anxiety produced when a child is sick. That is why they offer timely and experienced pediatric services.



If you are searching for a hassle-free urgent care in Los Angeles, look into Vermont Urgent Care services. They understand the gravity involved when a person's health fails them. To assure you unmitigated comfort, they provide a safe and comfortable environment and offer service designed to alleviate your stress.



About Vermont Urgent Care

Los Angeles based Vermont Urgent Care offers a full range of treatment options for the diagnosis and treatment of illness and injuries through a Walk-in Clinic staffed with board-certified physicians and medical personnel. They are a reliable urgent care Los Angeles facility. Information on the range of services offered by Vermont Urgent Care can be found on their website or by contacting the team directly at (213-386-2511). The primary office is located at 1435 S. Vermont Avenue, Suite 100, Los Angeles, CA.