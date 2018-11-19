Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/19/2018 --Summary: Urology Devices Market By Deployment Model (Consumables and Accessories and Instruments), User Type (Cancer and BPH, Kidney Diseases, Pelvic Organ Prolapse and Other Diseases) and End User (Dialysis Centers, Hospitals and Clinics and Other End Users) - Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2025



The Urology procedure otherwise referred to as the genitourinary medical procedure is the medicine branch which centers around medical diseases and surgical of the male and female system of the urinary-tract and the organs of reproduction in males. The organs under the name of urology incorporate the adrenal glands, kidneys, ureters, urethra, urinary bladder, and the reproductive organs of male (penis, epididymis, prostate, original vesicles, vas deferens, and testes). The urological devices are used for the diagnosis & treatment of the disorders related to these organs, This procedure now is gaining more into minimally invasive surgical procedures. Therefore, the Urology Devices Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Urology Devices Market anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.



Urology Devices Industry -Competitive Analysis

The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and market share of the overall industry.



Baxter

Olympus

KARL STORZ

Medtronic

Fresenius Medical Care

Boston Scientific

Richard Wolf

Cook Medical



Urology Devices Industry -Segmentation:

Based on Type the market is segmented into Consumables and Accessories and Instruments. The Instruments section is leading the global market owing to growing utilization of the minimally invasive surgical procedures, development in the technologies, etc.



Based on Application the market is segmented into Cancer and BPH, Kidney Diseases, Pelvic Organ Prolapse and Other Diseases. The Kidney Diseases section is leading the market owing to growing adoption & demand for these devices for treatment & diagnosis.



Based on End User the market is segmented into Dialysis Centers, Hospitals and Clinics and Other End Users. The Hospitals and Clinics section is leading the market owing to increasing number of hospitals having more availability & accessibility of these devices.



Urology Devices Market -Regional Insights

The North American region is leading the global Urology Devices Market owing to increasing initiatives & support from the government, and other factors.



Latest Industry Updates and overview:

GT Urological, LLC, a medical device company, develops, produces, and markets implantable device for the treatment of male stress urinary incontinence. It offers ActiCuf, a disposable male continence pouch. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. LMA Urology Ltd. manufactures a medical device for lithotripsy. The company is based in Seychelles. LMA Urology Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Teleflex Incorporated.



Bard Medical, Inc. designs and sells surgical devices in the areas of vascular, urology, and oncology primarily to medical professionals. It offers urological drainage products, including foley catheters, foley stabilization, foley trays and kits, specialty foley catheters, temperature-sensing catheters, urethral catheters and trays, urinary incontinence products, and urine collection products



EDAP TMS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).



Major TOC of Urology Devices Market:

1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights



3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities



4. Market Analysis by Regions

4.1. North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

4.1.1. United States Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.2. Canada Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.3. Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2. Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

4.2.1. Germany Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.2. France Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.3. UK Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.4. Russia Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.5. Italy Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.6. Rest of Europe Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.3. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia-Pacific)



5. Urology Devices Industry, By Product

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Global Urology Devices Revenue and Market Share by Product (2014-2018)

5.2.1. Global Urology Devices Revenue and Revenue Share by Product (2014-2018)

5.3. Consumables and Accessories

5.3.1. Global Consumables and Accessories Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.3.2. Global Consumables and Accessories By Type (2014-2018)

5.3.3. Guidewires

5.3.3.1. Global Guidewires Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

....



