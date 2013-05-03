Dr. Michael Ingber and the Center for Women's Specialized Health

Denville, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/03/2013 --Dr. Ingber, Director at the Center for Specialized Women's Health, is an innovator in minimally-invasive surgery. The Center opened in Whippany, New Jersey in late 2012.



Dr. Ingber's clinical interests include the treatment of urinary and pelvic disorders. He specializes in the medical and surgical treatment of urinary incontinence, pelvic organ prolapse, pelvic pain disorders and voiding dysfunction in men and women. He has a special interest in the evaluation and treatment of female sexual dysfunction, including problems with sexual desire and painful intercourse. Dr. Ingber is also an expert in treating complications with vaginal mesh products.



The center provides women with the ability to obtain a thorough evaluation within a comfortable and relaxed setting. Dr. Ingber provides comprehensive services which allow women to restore their pelvic health and, importantly, quality of life.



Being an innovator in minimally-invasive surgery, Dr. Ingber also performed the world’s first reported single-incision “scarless” laparoscopic posterior uterine suspension in 2010. Dr. Ingber was trained at the Wayne State University School of Medicine where he graduated with honors in 1998 followed by a six-year residency in Urology at William Beaumont Hospital.



He is Board Certified in Urology by the American Board of Urology. He serves as the Director of Urogynecology for Saint Clare’s Health System in northern New Jersey, and is a Clinical Assistant Professor of Urology at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York, NY.



About Female Urology and Urogycology

Female Urology and Urogynecology are subspecialties within the fields of Urology and Gynecology. Also known as Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery, this field is now a jointly accredited specialty within the American Board of Urology and Gynecology. Dr. Ingber is one of only a few physicians in the state of New Jersey trained in this field. Dr. Ingber trained at the Cleveland Clinic and treats pelvic and urinary disorders in women of all ages. For more information, please contact their office at 973-947-9066.