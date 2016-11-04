U.S. Army Veteran Fights Cancer with Music

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/04/2016 --Cancer is one of the most impossible, yet pressing problems that humanity is faced with. The American Cancer Society (ACS) reports that over one and a half million new cases of cancer spawned last year, and that is only counting colon, lung, breast, and rectal cancer. * With numbers like these and survival rates so low, the news of a new cancer case is often detrimental to any individual and the community surrounding him or her. Tragically, twenty-five-year-old Stephanie Nauli was faced with this news when the doctors reported mild precancerous lesions developing in her cervix. But, Nauli is a fighter. She refuses to let the cancer simply go its course and is putting every talent she has to the test in an effort to raise money to fight cancer.



As a single mother and U.S. Army veteran, Nauli knows what it means to fight the good fight and plans to do just that. She is earning her bachelors degree in Entertainment Business at The Los Angeles Film School in February 2017 to supplement her tuned skills as a singer and actress. Today, Nauli is running a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign to raise capital for the production of a feature-length film, as well as her first new album. These productions will provide her with the income she needs to battle cancer while supporting her family.



To help her in this effort is the full support of her professor Houston Howard and C. Michael Brae of Hitman Records. These supporters have allowed Nauli the connections she will need to succeed in this endeavor. With MTV and VH1 commercial slots available to her, Nauli's productions will definitely make a splash. As for the productions themselves, the film will include veteran Ricky Ryba, best known for his role in American Sniper. The feel of the film is planned to be a cross between Grease and A Walk To Remember, a musical dramedy. Concerning the album, readers are able to get an understanding of its style by watching the preview on Nauli's campaign page. With the support of readers, Stephanie Nauli can beat this deadly disease.



About Stephanie Nauli

Born on September, 9, 1991, in Los Angeles, CA, Stephanie Nauli was raised in southern California and graduated boarding school in northern California. She truly has a love and appreciation for artistic creativity, leading Nauli to her multi-level endeavors in the entertainment industry. Though Nauli understands the gravity of her condition, she is determined to live a full and joyful life.



