U.S. Based Adventure Company Brings Luxury Dual-Sport Motorcycle Tours to India and South East Asia

Franklin Park, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/18/2015 --Offering travelers an adventure vacation personified, Beaux Adventures adds South East Asia, India and off- road motorcycles to their guided tour roster. With the expansion the U.S. based adventure company announces the launch of India's first luxury dual- sport motorcycle tours. Astounding travelers with BMW F700 GS and Triumph Tiger 800 XC bikes in Himalayan deserts and Sahyadri hills, the company sufficiently out does itself. Impeccably assuring off-road motorcyclists a luxury adventure at a fraction of the cost.



Keeping the price point top-of-mind, Beaux Adventures offers the dual-sport motorcycle India tours at almost half the cost of other international competitors. To up the ante further, as a special promotion, the guided motorcycle tour company is offering one rider among each group of five a no cost adventure.



Once on the guided tour Beaux Adventures well-trained staff provides impeccable care to travelers right down to pitching their tent at days end. With white glove treatment the staff cooks meals and, with eco-tourisim in mind, leaves no footprint behind. Leaving nothing to chance, all guided motorcycle tours also include risk response plans. They include a support vehicle, a mechanic, and a medic with air evacuation provisions.



On a lighter note, to capture the experience entirely each India motorcycle adventure also includes a professional quality photo book and a custom expedition video. With the latest technology, the video includes edited clips of GoPro and areal footage taken from each of the rider's helmets.



Raised in India the founder of Beaux Adventures, Vish Sambaiah, said of the distinctive luxury experience, "Currently the classic and cruiser motorcycles dominate the guided tour marketplace. But as an American company, we're all too happy to provide the experience of off-road motorcycles in India to clients who are thrilled by the notion. The dual-sport motorcycle India adventures are so popular that we're now expanding to include curated routes in other South East countries." Beaux Adventures is slated to expand to Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Mongolia and the United States in the near future.



Beaux Adventures is an adventure motorcycle guided tour and rental service for dual-sport motorcycles exclusively in India and South East Asia. The company is headquartered in Franklin Park, New Jersey and has an office in Mysore, Karnataka, India as well.



Ladakh Motorcycle Tour - July 29th - August 9th, 2015

Rajasthan Motorcycle Tour - January 9th - January 19th, 2016

Kerala Motorcycle Tour - April 30th - May 9th, 2016

Western Ghats Motorcycle Tour - November 5th - November 16, 2016



