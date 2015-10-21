Warren, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/21/2015 --Since its inception, the number of member sign-ups on MFGbluebook.com has doubled and with each new member the value of the site as well as its Membership community increases. In just shy of one month, from August 17th through September 15th, MFGbluebook.com had 53,463 visitors to its website. That number grew by almost 13,000 the following month. Perhaps even more impressive than the actual amount of website traffic, was the fact that about 83% of that traffic was organic Google traffic coming from actual unique human visitors and not from spam or bots. For this reason, MFgbluebook.com has announced it will extend Special Discounted Pricing until mid 2016. This will give each and every US-based Machine Shop and Custom Manufacturer a chance to become a member of the USA Manufacturers Network. Helping them be seen, get found, and grow their business.



MFGbluebook.com, the fastest growing Online Manufacturing and Industrial Directory, has given US Based Machine Shops, Fabricators, and Custom Manufacturers a unique and cost effective way to attract and earn new customers. While staying focused on its core belief of keeping manufacturing jobs here in the United States, MFGbluebook.com gives its membership community, The USA Manufacturers Network, an easy way to build their company brand. It also helps them generate new leads and earn new customers. MFGbluebook.com uses research and analytics, along with expert marketing to attract the right type of visitor traffic to their website.



Search Engine Optimized, keyword category placement, in combination with priority placement in the USA Manufacturers Directory, puts MFGbluebook.com members in front of hundreds, potentially thousands of potential customers each month. Their slogan pretty much says it all. "Be Seen, Get Found, and Grow Your Business."



About MFGbluebook.com

Dedicated to the promotion of strictly US-Based Machine Shops, Fabricators, and Custom Manufacturers, as well as Manufacturing Commodities and Service Providers, MFGbluebook.com helps its members to connect with actual buyers seeking machined parts or manufacturing services. MFGbluebook.com is also fiercely dedicated to keeping manufacturing jobs here in USA. To Submit an RFQ on their website the service is free for anyone seeking machined parts or manufacturing services. The RFQs are then distributed within the member community giving members of the USA Manufacturers Network a shot to bid jobs and win over new customers.



Every manufacturing or industrial company wants more leads. However, there is a serious disconnect between sales and marketing when it comes to defining a qualified lead. Many companies will spend thousands of dollars in Pay-Per-Click (PPC) and banner ads. Many of these same customers report very little traffic from those efforts and very poor ROI from their lead generation efforts. The cost of a one year membership with MFGbluebook.com is in most cases less than what most US-based manufacturing companies have been spending on PPC marketing.



For more information visit www.MFGbluebook.com



Contact:

William Owens

Operations Manager, MFGbluebook.com

Info@MFgbluebook.com

877-661-1898