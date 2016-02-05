Calgary, AB -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/05/2016 --Clutch did for the Calgary-based digital marketing agency exactly what ICONA SEO does for its own clients: place them at the top of the list.



"Clutch's methodology considers the agencies' ability to deliver based on three criteria: client references, clients and experiences, and market presence. ICONA has proven themselves as a strong agency in these three areas," says Alex Miller, Clutch business analyst.



Being awarded top marks for its expertise in SEO is a huge validation of the customer experience that ICONA has successfully delivered to its clients since 2006. Because over the years the game has kept changing.



"A lot of the old methods don't work anymore," says Dave Taillefer, ICONA's founder and business director. "Today, SEO is all about producing relevant content that's developed for users, not search bots. Content should speak to the visitors' purpose for viewing your website and it should give these people a reason to engage. Google watches what people do on your website. If your visitors ping-pong away and your bounce rate is high, your organic search ranking could drop."



As Taillefer points out, the SEO optimization process is ongoing – an essential part of any marketing budget.



"It takes time and investment, and there's no one thing that guarantees a high ranking," he explains. "You need to monitor user engagement and continually develop fresh content to reach and maintain a high ranking in organic search results."



ICONA is able to help clients create content people want to read and actively seek out by gathering insights from a multitude of website analytic tools. Together, ICONA and its clients have managed to earn all-important spots on the first page of Google search results.



"Businesses that make it one the first page get much more visibility and website traffic. Organic search results get over 85 per cent more clicks than pay-per-click ads," explains Taillefer. "But both are needed for successful marketing since PPC generates almost twice the click to conversion rate."



Staying at the top of the heap is ICONA's business, which is why Clutch's number-one ranking means so much. As one of Canada's top SEO companies, ICONA is recognized for its ability to translate heavy traffic into new business. "Almost anybody can build a basic website these days," says Taillefer. "SEO and online marketing makes sure the websites we do build get noticed and used, and make phones ring."



