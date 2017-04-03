U.S. DISABLED VETERANS FOUNDATION (DVF) "Supporting Those Who Served" The Rehab and Refuge Campaign

Columbia, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/03/2017 --A father tells the story of his daughter and wants the world to know what she and other soldiers went through and are going through



MY STORY: My daughter, following in my footsteps, was serving in the U.S.ARMY in the war in Iraq when all but three of her platoon were killed. She was one of three soldiers that survived. Mellisa Thompson is now a 26 year old disabled veteran. Establishing this center will help support as well as provide veterans the necessary tools needed for their physical and mental recovery.



The Rehab and Refuge Campaign is a fundraising drive to raise the $1,537,00 needed to purchase a used property for $2,070,000 within the next 45 days. The 5.72 acre parcel consists of one 11,200 SF free standing office/warehouse building, a 11,800 SF flex warehouse building, two industrial pads with road infrastructure and detention pond in place. Utilities are on-site as well.



OUR VISION



To build a universally designed fitness, athletic, recreation and wellness facilities designed for therapeutic, recreational and special needs. The Veterans Rehabilitation Complex (VRC) is a facility that will provide those with disabilities the same opportunities as their able- bodied peers.



OUR MISSION



To provide accessible, affordable and inclusive athletic, fitness and recreation programming to disabled veterans, their children and any adults with physical and/or developmental disabilities. Our goal is to help our military families in a positive and empowering environment.



OUR 5 CORE VALUES



- Adaptive Athletics

- Rehabilitation

- Fitness

- Recreation

- Health and Wellness



As a private nonprofit organization we rely on the support of individual contributors like you. Every tax-deductible dollar you give helps to provide veterans and their families with the support and services they need. Three ways to give: (803) 999-6222 ~ www.USDVF.org ~ P.O. Box 4111 Columbia, SC 29240.



Dr. Cedric Shelby

CEO- Disabled Veterans Foundation [:registered:] (DVF)

non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation

EIN: 47-4279844

(803) 999-6222

www.USDVF.org



Dr. Paula Shelby - Chair

Health, Physical Education and Recreation

Benedict College

Rehab and Refuge Campaign Manager