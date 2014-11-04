US Fastest Growing Payment Processor Enhances Offering with Comprehensive ACH / EFT Platform

Tempe, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/04/2014 --Base Commerce (http://www.basecommerce.com), the nation's fastest growing payment processor, has announced the release of its next generation ACH / EFT Platform. This platform operates as an integral part of the Base Commerce Payment Enablement Platform and allows payments to be collected and transmitted through the Automated Clearing House of the Federal Reserve system. With this new offering, businesses can now supplement the methods which customers pay them by adding the ability to directly transfer funds from bank accounts.



"ACH is one of the most efficient and cost effective payment systems in the world." According to Shahzad Khan, Chief Product Officer at Base Commerce. The ACH process allows businesses and organizations to collect payments from customer bank accounts anywhere in the US on an overnight basis. Funds are debited from the payer’s bank account and credited to the payee’s bank account for a fraction of the cost of a debit or credit card payment. In addition, businesses and organizations can transfer funds quickly, easily and securely. According to Dustin Sparman at Transparent Merchant Services, "Over 70% of our users have chosen to enable their software to use ACH, in addition to credit and debit card payments."



Base Commerce operates it's ACH platform within a secure PCI Level 1 environment, and provides instant access to simple SDKs, API’s and reporting.



About Base Commerce

Base Commerce is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona and has been enabling payment systems for businesses since 2010. Base Commerce specializes in enabling partner software solutions to easily, securely and profitably accept any form of electronic payment. Base Commerce was ranked number 23 on the 2014 INC 500 list of the fastest growing private companies in America and the third fastest growing financial services company.



About Transparent Merchant Services

Transparent Merchant Services is a merchant processor offering a simplified service for small-to-medium businesses. Transparent offers a better solution for accepting payments whether in-store, online, or both. For a small monthly and per transaction fee, Transparent charges the direct rates issued by the major credit card associations with no additional or hidden costs. Tailored to the growth of your business, Transparent goes the extra mile with a service that is free of sign-up fees, contracts, and commitments: only trust and confidence.