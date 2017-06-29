Us Highland Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHLN) Signs Agreement to Acquire Charlie Grainger's Franchise, and Announces Salvatore Rincione as Director of Operations

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2017 --Us Highland Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHLN) ("The Company") signs agreement to acquire Charlie Grainger's Franchise, and announces Salvatore Rincione as Director of Operations.



Sal comes with over 25 years' experience in Franchising and Multi Unit Restaurant Operations. In addition, Sal has overseen New Concept Development, Menu Innovation, Store Design, Construction Management and Real Estate Selection. Sal's previous positions include, Vice President of Operations and ultimately the Vice President of Real Estate and Construction, for Red Mango USA. Sal was responsible for the Development of over 400+ Red Mango Locations within North and South America, to include Puerto Rico and Mexico in a seven year span. Over his career he has served in positions including Vice President of Planet Hollywood as well as the Vice President of Operations and Development for Five Guys Burgers, CEO of UFood Grill, and Border Café as well as Five Point Partners where he was responsible for multiple Five Guys Burgers restaurants.



We are very pleased to announce, our 1st of many acquisitions and mergers in this Industry. This is the first step in building a strong presence in this space.



About US Highland, Inc.

US Highland, Inc. is a franchise development company that, owns, develops and represents popular franchise concepts throughout the United States as well as International markets. Our Management team picks up and coming concepts with huge growth potential. With little territory available for the older brands we bring fresh innovative brands to our consumers that have great potential. All of our brands are unique in nature as we focus on niche markets that are still in need of developing.



About Charlie Grainger

75 Years after Charlie Grainger, himself, opened his hot dog stand at 702 S. 17th St. in Wilmington, North Carolina, the brand is ready to expand nationwide. Charlie Grainger's is 75 years in the making, our Founder, Louis North, has been in the business for 40 years, perfecting the craft and creating the best restaurant opportunity on the market. Mr North is quoted as saying "I am extremely pleased with the acquisition. Charlie Graingers Inc had been looking at several opportunities to go national and Highland Inc without doubt fit our needs. Highland Inc brings the talent and resources to an already strong brand to help catapult Charlie Graingers into a household name."



With over 350 locations scheduled to open across the country, Charlie Grainger's is poised to be the next great restaurant concept.



