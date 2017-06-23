Us Highland, Inc. (OTC:UHLN) Announces Plans to Acquire a "National" Multi-Location Franchise Company

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2017 --Us Highland Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHLN) ("The Company") will be going into a very exciting New Direction, with All New Management, we not only plan on changing the company's name, but want to change the stock symbol to be more in line with our New Business model.



The acquisition is anticipated to close very quickly, the acquisition details will follow as well as New Corporate web site, and Social Media.



We are working hard to get The Company "Current" with OTC markets: http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/UHLN/profile



With a total of 500m shares authorized, The Company sees no need for a Reverse split at this time.



About Us Highland, Inc.

US Highland (OTCMKTS:UHLN) "Engineered in Sweden, made in America". US Highland is a world renowned power-sports developer and OEM. US Highland designs and manufactures ultra-premium high performance motorcycles, quads, and accessories based on its proprietary suite of powersports technology. US Highland also provides outsource development services and licensing to major global power-sports brands. Highland motorcycles and gear are distributed exclusively through select local and regional dealerships.



Safe Harbor Statements:

Our public communications may contain "forward-looking statements" – that is, statements related to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "see," "will," "would," "estimate," "forecast" or "target."Sentences and phrases are forward-looking statements when they include any tense from present to future or similar inflection. Words like "believe", "estimate", "anticipate", "plan", "predict", "may", "hope", "can", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "is designed to", "with the intent", "potential", the negative of these words or such other variations thereon or comparable terminology, may indicate forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.



Contact:

US Highland, Inc.

Phone: 917-403-1430

Email: kevingpm@optonline.net



