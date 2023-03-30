US Homeless Population Continues to Move Deeper Into Isolation

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/30/2023 --MyEListing.com, a free commercial real estate listing and data platform, recently published a report illustrating a state-by-state comparative analysis of homelessness in the United States.



The report found that, since 2019, approximately 40% of homeless individuals in the US are entirely unsheltered; the percentage of homeless individuals living in emergency shelters has increased by 1%; and the percentage of homeless individuals using transitional housing has decreased by 19%.



According to the report, more homeless live in places not meant for housing, such as cars, streets, or other public places.



"The total homelessness rate has remained relatively unchanged, with a .03% increase from 2019 to 2022," says the report. "However, the increase in unsheltered individuals and the decrease in transitional housing usage underscores the urgent need for comprehensive, coordinated solutions to address homelessness in the United States."



As of 2022, 11% of US homeless are living in transitional housing, 49% in emergency shelters, and 40% without shelter, with 89% of the homeless using emergency shelters or living without any shelter; the general trend in American homelessness seems to be moving towards a deeper state of isolation instead of assimilation.



The report also found that men are more likely to be homeless than women and that one in every five homeless individuals is severely mentally ill. Additionally, it found that one in every six homeless individuals suffers from chronic substance abuse, and one in every twelve is a victim of domestic violence.



"The data on homelessness in the United States in 2022 highlights the urgent need for comprehensive, coordinated solutions to this complex issue," reads the report. "This includes partnerships between government agencies, non-profit organizations, faith communities, and other stakeholders, as well as meaningful engagement with individuals and families experiencing homelessness."



You can read the full state-by-state report here: https://myelisting.com/commercial-real-estate-news/1444/homelessness-united-states-state-by-state-analysis/



MyEListing.com is a national commercial real estate marketplace and data platform helping real estate professionals and others from all corners of the industry. They also support other players in the industry, including NAI Global, Colliers, and Cushman & Wakefield.