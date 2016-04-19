US Install Launches the First Ever National Installation Network for Video Surveillance and CCTV with Licensed, Bonded and Insured Security Installers

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/19/2016 --Robinhood Digital LLC is excited to announce the launch of a wholly owned subsidiary company, U.S. Install. U.S. Install is a national network of licensed, bonded and insured technicians who perform flat rate consumer and commercial installations of video surveillance, CCTV, and access control. Each state has separate requirements for state by state certification, and U.S. Install has certified installers covering every major metro area of every State in the United States.



"The average installation of an eight camera CCTV system from the old school professional installers can run as high as $15000," said David Happe, CTO for US Install. "Conversely, a customer can buy an eight camera CCTV system from Vigilant Personal Protection Systems and have US Install complete the installation anywhere in the United States for a package price of $1800. We are the company the industry always feared would arrive."



Using a combination of low overhead, a proprietary network of installers, and a transparent, flat rate installation program, U.S. Install is escorting a business model based on integrity into an industry marred by over-inflated product margins and uncertain installation standards.



Products and services are immediately available online through the company's http://www.metronbios.com consumer web site with additional information available directly from http://www.usinstall.com. While the installation program is not limited to just products the company promotes directly, many of the systems sold directly by Metron Bios under the Vigilant brand include special installation offers. The company is in discussions with a few national retailers for distribution expansion and services extensions through additional retailers later in 2016 and beyond.



A dial in press conference will be held on Friday, April 22, 2016 at 12:00PM Eastern time. To listen to the conference call, dial 1-712-832-8300 and use access code 559563.



For additional information on U.S. Install's flat rate installation offers, please visit http://www.usinstall.com. For additional information on the Vigilant Personal Protection Systems line of network video recorders, analog high definition recorders, digital video recorders, and recorder/camera complete packages, please visit http://www.metronbios.com



About Robinhood Digital LLC

Robinhood Digital LLC is a holding company based in Tampa Florida.



Wholly owned operating entities include:

Vigilant Personal Protection Systems(top marketshare in personal protection alarms),

Metron Bios (direct to consumer offers of network video recorders, analog high definition recorders, digital video recorders, and recorder/camera complete packages)

US Install national certified installation of video surveillance and biometric access control systems