US Med-Equip Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/20/2018 --US Med-Equip, LLC announced that it has updated its Quality Management System certification for medical equipment to the rigorous and internationally recognized standards of ISO 9001:2015. The company had been ISO 9001:2008 certified since 2013. The revised certification, provided by an external audit through The Registrar Company, further demonstrates that products and services meet the needs of customers through an effective Quality Management System.



The ISO 9001 standard is designed to provide all types of organizations with the tools necessary to improve performance and customer satisfaction. The processes inherent in this system provides a framework for the ongoing enhancement of customer satisfaction.



"The ISO certification confirms our position as a leader in our market," said Gurmit Bhatia, US Med Equip's co-founder and President. "We have always worked to provide the best product and service in the industry, this certification proves that we are committed to that process."



An independent certification is a competitive advantage as many managers in hospitals and manufacturers are required to only do business with vendors that have quality controls and standardization implemented within their organization.



"The ISO 9001 certification is the assurance that we have robust, clearly defined procedures in place in all our business areas such as production, supply chain management, risk management, handling of documents and data, and strong business continuity processes." Stated Steve DuMenil, US Med-Equip's Director of Risk Management. "These standardizations focus on putting customers first. Our goal is to consistently meet customer needs to enhance their satisfaction through thoughtfully defined objectives that force us to work more efficiently while identifying areas that need improvement."



About US Med-Equip

US Med-Equip is the most technology-infused company in its genre, a 24/7 equipment resource company for hospitals specializing in the rental, sale and asset management of movable medical equipment. Customers take advantage of value-added services such as the mySMARTS online customer portal, RFID-tagged equipment with "Find" feature, online ordering, and proactive preventative maintenance (PM) solutions.



For more information, visit http://www.usmedequip.com.