US Navy's EASR Radar Project Completes Successful Testing

Monroe Township, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/20/2020 --The U.S. Navy recently completed the first system-level tests of SPY-6(V)2, the Enterprise Air Surveillance Radar (EASR,) at the Surface Combat Systems Center at Wallops Island, VA. EASR is the newest sensor in the Navy's SPY-6 family of radars, and provides simultaneous anti-air and anti-surface warfare, electronic protection, and air traffic control for aircraft carriers and amphibious warfare ships. A special militarized version of Nova Electric's NERM-Series Modular Three-Phase True Online UPS System provides reliable backup power to critical electronics on the EASR project.



"Nova Electric's NERM Series provides a COTS solution for harsh environment applications like EASR, and many other high profile military programs worldwide." explained Moshe K. Levy, VP of Nova Electric.



About Nova Electric

Since 1966, Nova Electric has been America's premier supplier of rugged power conversion equipment for demanding military, commercial, and industrial applications. The company offers a full line of Pure Sinewave DC-AC Inverters from 50 VA to 200+ kW, Premium True On-Line Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) from 500W to 500+ kW, and Solid-State Frequency Converters from 50 VA to 500+ kW. Most Nova power sources are available in 50, 60, or 400 Hz and single or three phase configurations. Custom designs are our specialty. Please visit http://www.novaelectric.com/ for complete specs and pictures!