U.S. State Department Asks Gourvitz & Gourvitz Law Firm to Mentor an Attorney Regarding the Hague Convention on Abduction of Children

Springfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2019 --Gourvitz & Gourvitz law firm has once again been asked to mentor an attorney regarding the Hague Convention on Abduction of Children.



The request comes at the behest of the legal assistance coordinator of the U.S. State Department and includes other attorneys and firms implementing the Hague Convention on Abduction of Children through the U.S. Central Authority for the Hague Convention on Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction



Ari H. Gourvitz, a managing member of the firm, says that he and his team are "happy to help mentor attorneys regarding the Hague Convention and the Complex nature of these types of cases."



Gourvitz & Gourvitz, LLC, has vast experience obtaining the return of wrongfully abducted children and preventing the abduction of children throughout the world from both signatories to the Hague Convention and other countries that are not signatories. Their experience enables them to support other attorneys and firms when issues arise.



The specific case in question involves a southern New Jersey lawyer attempting to have a child returned to Guatemala. The United States and Guatemala have been treaty partners under the 1980 Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction (Hague Abduction Convention) since January 1, 2008.



The mentor relationship is necessary because the rules regarding international child abduction are so complex. Additionally, every family is different and lawyers representing families with child abduction issues must deal with each situation on a case by case basis. Understanding the laws and the sensitive issues involved can mean the difference between a successful and unsuccessful resolution.



For more information about the U.S. Central Authority for the Hague Convention on Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction attorney mentor program, or questions about the Gourvitz firm in general, call (973)467-3200 or visit www.gourvitz.com.