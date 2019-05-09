Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/09/2019 --Each of the three cases arise under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, a federal law. Ultimately, the Court's ruling may affect LGBT employees' rights. The outcome will determine whether LGBT workers can file a federal claim for sexual orientation or gender identity discrimination in federal court. In 2017, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit heard a related case. In an 8-3 decision. the 7th Circuit ruled that Title VII protects LGBT employees. Chief Judge Diane Wood emphasized that sexual orientation discrimination cannot occur without unlawful discrimination on the basis of sex. However, the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling could reverse that decision.

Chicago LGBT employees currently have protections against employment discrimination under the Illinois Human Rights Act.



Currently, the Illinois Human Rights Act applies to employers with at least 15 employees. LGBT rights advocates sought recently to repeal that requirement so that the law would apply to all Illinois employers. The Illinois Legislature even passed a bill to do so. Yet Governor Bruce Rauner vetoed it. While many LGBT employees in Chicago have rights under state law, and under City laws, their protections under federal law will depend on the Supreme Court ruling.



Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex. However, that federal law does not explicitly prohibit sexual orientation or gender identity discrimination. Courts like the 7th Circuit have ruled that sex discrimination includes sexual orientation discrimination. Similarly, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) says that Title VII guarantees protections against LGBT discrimination at work.



Yet other courts have disagreed.



Indeed, an example appears in one of the cases that will come before the Supreme Court this fall. In one of those cases, the 11th Circuit ruled that Title VII does not prohibit discrimination against LGBT employees. The other two cases that will come before the Court found in favor of the LGBT employee who alleged discrimination. Those cases arose out of the 2nd Circuit in New York and the 6th Circuit in Cincinnati.



According to Chicago employment discrimination lawyers Arthur R Ehrlich and Jonathan C Goldman, the Supreme Court's ruling will have profound effects.



Goldman remarked, "the Court could determine that Title VII does not apply to sexual orientation or gender identity discrimination." Such a decision could mean that LGBT employees have no protections against discrimination under federal law. In such a situation, LGBT employees in Chicago would only have protections against employment discrimination under state law, Cook County law, and City law.