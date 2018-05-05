US Tax Accountant Discusses Higher FBAR Penalties

North Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/05/2018 --As an tax accountant who specializes in cross-border taxation, Mark Schiffer recently published an article discussing FinCEN's (Financial Crimes Enforcement Network) decision to implement an inflation-adjusted increase in penalty amounts.



As the article explains, every US citizen with a financial interest in, signature, or other authority over any foreign financial accounts (including bank, securities, or other types of financial accounts in a foreign country) must file an FBAR (Report of Foreign Bank and Financial Accounts, i.e. FinCEN Form 114).



This is mandatory if the aggregate value of the foreign financial accounts exceeds $10,000 at any time during the calendar year. The civil and criminal penalties for noncompliance with FBAR filing requirements are significant.



Civil penalties for a non-willful violation can range up to $10,000 per violation (31 U.S.C. 5321(a)(5)(B)(i)), as adjusted for inflation, and civil penalties for a willful violation can range up to $100,000 (31 U.S.C. 5321(a)(5)(C)), as adjusted for inflation, or 50% of the amount in the account at the time of the violation, whichever is greater.



Today, the amounts of the maximum penalties assessed after 8/1/2016 but before 1/16/2017, will be $12,663 and $126,626 respectively. It should also be noted that a "reasonable cause" exception exists for non-willful violations, but not for willful ones.



There will also be a slight adjustment in the penalties assessed after 1/15/2017. In this case, the maximum penalty for a non-willful failure to report will increase to $12,921 while the fine for a willful failure jumps to $129,210.



