US Tax Accountant Publishes Recap of Business Tax Provisions for 2018

North Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/21/2018 --As the year draws to a close, the tax consultants at US Tax Professionals have published a blog recapping the tax provisions all businesses need to know about in 2018. For more, go to: https://www.us-taxprofessionals.com/newsletter.php#1



As a team of tax accountants, US Tax Professionals offers a variety of cross-border services, including individual taxation for US citizens, taxation for US expats, business & accounting taxation, cross-the-border taxation of US & Canadian citizens, accounting and taxation of alternative investments, including private equity funds, hedge funds, fund of funds, and tax controversy issues.



To help businesses and individuals prepare for the 2018 tax year, some of the biggest tax changes include standard mileage rates, the health care tax credit for small business, sections 179 expense and depreciation, the work opportunities tax credit, and simple IRA plan contributions.



For example, "contribution limits for SIMPLE IRA plans increased to $12,500 for persons under age 50 and $15,500 for persons age 50 or older in 2018. The maximum compensation used to determine contributions is $275,000."



An experienced US tax advisor can counsel both businesses and individuals on how to meet the requirements of the new tax year. For more information about tax deductions and credits, or to plan an individualized strategy, contact mark.schiffer@us-taxprofessionals.com or call (604) 281-3318.



About US Tax Professionals

US Tax Professionals provide tax services for dual American and Canadian citizens in Vancouver. Founded in 2013, they specialize in taxation for US citizens and expats, taxation and accounting for business, cross-border taxation for US and Canadian citizens, as well as accounting and taxation of alternative investments, including private equity funds and hedge funds.



For more information, visit https://www.us-taxprofessionals.com/ or call (604) 281-3318



US Tax Professionals

Mark Schiffer

(604) 281-3318

Company Website: https://www.us-taxprofessionals.com