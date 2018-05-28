US Tax Accountant Shares Tips to Help the Self-Employed Lower Tax Bills

North Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/28/2018 --It's said two things are certain in life—taxes and death. But while nothing can be done about the latter, US tax accountant, Mark Schiffer, has published five easy ways for the self-employed to lower their tax bills.



For more, go to: https://www.us-taxprofessionals.com/newsletter.php#4



Mark Schiffer and his team at US Tax Professionals specialize in cross-border taxation. But while their specialty is helping expats, businesses, and citizens meet IRS requirements, they can also advise small business owners and entrepreneurs on easy ways to reduce taxable income.



For example, one of the simplest points is deducting the cost of a home computer. "If you purchased a computer and use it for work-related purposes, you can take advantage of the Section 179 expense election, which allows you to write off new equipment in the year it was purchased if it is used for business more than 50 percent of the time (subject to certain rules)."



The article contains four other tips that briefly touch on meal expenses, business gifts, food offerings, and retirement plans. To make sure an individual is getting the most out of their financial future, it's important to work with individuals who really understand the taxation system.



By working with US Tax Professionals, it's become possible to maximize tax savings through a strategy that's designed around your business and tax situation. To learn more about reducing tax burdens or any other aspect of cross-border taxation, call 604-281-3318.



