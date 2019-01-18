US Tax Accountants Remind Individual Filers Tax Season Begins January 28th

North Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/18/2019 --On January 28th, the IRS will begin accepting and processing individual tax returns for the 2019 tax return filing season (2018 tax returns). As usual, returns will be due to the IRS on April 15, or June 15 for taxpayers living abroad. For more, please visit: https://www.us-taxprofessionals.com/US-Citizen-Taxation.php



According to a statement issued by the IRS, the only exception is for those filers in the District of Columbia, Maine and Massachusetts, who will have until April 17 due to local holidays.



The IRS plans to release details on its operational plans in the coming days but did report that a significant portion of its furloughed employees will be recalled. Additionally, today the Treasury Department and the Office of Management and Budget agreed the IRS could issue tax refunds during a prolonged government shutdown. However, the IRS cannot issue refunds claiming the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and the Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC) before mid-February, as outlined in the PATH Act.



The partial government shutdown began on Dec. 22, 2018. As a result of the shutdown, according to Reuters, approximately 800,000 federal works have been unpaid, and nearly 70,000 IRS employees have been furloughed (about 87.5% of its workforce).



The administration is trying to make the shutdown as "painless as possible consistent with the law," Russell Vought, the acting OMB director, said to reporters.



