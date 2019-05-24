US Tax Professionals in Vancouver Address Identity Theft and Taxes

North Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/24/2019 --As a firm that manages cross-border taxes, the team at US Tax Professionals in Vancouver is well aware that tax-related identity theft continues to present challenges to individuals, businesses, organizations and government agencies—including the IRS. To help individuals avoid having their identities stolen, the team recently released a 10-point list of tips to help people avoid the various scams and schemes commonly used for data theft. For more, go to: https://us-taxprofessionals.com/newsletter.php#3



Tax-related identity theft occurs when fraudsters use a stolen Social Security Number to file a tax return claiming a fraudulent refund. In many cases, the victim may not be aware that someone has stolen their identity until they try to file their taxes with the IRS. In many cases, the IRS will be the first to let the victim know that their identity has been compromised.



To protect themselves from identity theft, the article outlines ten suggestions to help stay safe. These include:



1) Protecting records

2) Not falling for scams

3) Being wary of threatening phone calls

4) Reporting ID theft promptly

5) Completing IRS Form 14039 after filing a police report

6) Responding to notices and letters from the IRS

7) Using unique IP Pins

8) Data breaches

9) Reporting suspicious activity

10) Looking for IRS assistance



For example, for data breaches, the article explains, "not every identity theft case involves taxes. If you learn about a data breach that may have compromised your personal information, keep in mind that not every data breach results in identity theft. Make sure you know what kind of information has been stolen so you can take the appropriate steps before contacting the IRS."



Between 2015 and 2018, the number of taxpayers reporting identity theft fell by 71 percent. However, despite the steep drop, taxpayers should remain vigilant. Identity thieves constantly strive to find new schemes that work. Once a ruse begins to fail, they change tactics. Both taxpayers and tax professionals must remain vigilant to the various scams and schemes used for data thefts.



