US Tax Professionals in Vancouver Publish Tax Breaks for Members of the Armed Forces

The article discusses six tax benefits that are available to members engaged in active duty. These benefits range from special exemptions on some types of income to extended deadlines on filing federal taxes, which could be useful for members deployed internationally.



For example, for members who serve in a combat zone as an enlisted person or as a warrant officer for any part of a month, "any military pay received for service during that month is not taxable. For officers, the monthly exclusion is capped at the highest enlisted pay, plus any hostile fire or imminent danger pay received."



Other points the article touches on include moving expenses, earned income tax credits, deadline extensions, joint returns, and allowances paid to ROTC students (subsistence allowances paid to students participating in advanced training are not taxable, but active duty pay is).



Active members of the US Armed Forces should take full advantage of the special tax benefits available to them. Working with an experienced US Tax accountant in Vancouver is one of the best ways to leverage any applicable benefits while making sure taxes are filed in a timely manner.



