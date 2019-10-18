US Tax Professionals in Vancouver Shares Insight Into New Tax Rules for Divorce and Alimony Payments

North Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2019 --US Tax Professionals in Vancouver has just published an article on how changing tax laws will impact divorce and alimony payments in 2019. For more information, go to: https://us-taxprofessionals.com/newsletter.php#2



Divorce and separation can be painful on both an emotional and financial level. As people go through the process of rebuilding their lives, it's quite natural that the tax situation would be the last thing on anyone's minds. However, it's more important than ever to consider, as changes to tax legislation will impact 2019 tax returns.



Tax rules regarding divorce and separation can and do change. To complicate matters further, most court decisions do not account for the effects that divorce or separation has on an individual's tax situation. In the case of a recent divorce or separation, it's a good idea for Canadians and Americans doing business cross border to review the situation with an accountant who's knowledgeable in filing US taxes for Canadian citizens, and vice versa.



The new rules relate to alimony or separate maintenance payments under a divorce or separation agreement, and includes all taxpayers with:



- Divorce decrees

- Separate maintenance decrees

- Written separation agreements



For example, for agreements executed beginning January 1, 2019, under the new laws alimony or separate maintenance payments are not deductible from the income of the payor spouse. They are also not includable in the income of the receiving spouse, if made under a divorce or separation agreement executed after December 31, 2018.



Unfortunately, divorce is often a painful situation and the changing tax laws have made it more so. For Canadians or Americans who are living cross border and need to reassess their tax situation, the team at US Tax Professionals in Vancouver can provide guidance, insight, and support.



