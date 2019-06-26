US Tax Professionals Provide Tips on Filing an Amended Tax Return

North Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/26/2019 --Cross-border taxes are a specialty for the team at US Tax Professionals in Vancouver. As a team of accountants, they work with both Canadians and Americans living and doing business cross border. With income tax season done, their latest blog addresses what to do if a mistake is discovered after filing is complete. And the answer is—don't panic, just file an amended return. For more, go to: https://www.us-taxprofessionals.com/newsletter.php#1



If a mistake is discovered, taxpayers should use Form 1040X, Amended U.S. Individual Income Tax Return, to file an amended (corrected) tax return. An amended tax return should only be filed to correct errors or make changes to your original tax return. For example, you should amend your return if you need to change your filing status or correct your income, deductions, or credits.



It's worth noting that an amended return cannot be re-filed. The corrected tax return must be filed on paper. If it's necessary to file another schedule or form, simply attach it to the amended return.



An amended return is not necessary to correct math errors because the IRS automatically makes those changes. Also, an amended return is not necessary because of a failure to attach tax forms such as W-2s or schedules. The IRS will simply send a request for those.



If more than one tax return needs to be amended, prepare a separate 1040X for each return and mail them to the IRS in separate envelopes. Note the tax year of the return at the top of Form 1040X. The appropriate IRS address to mail the return can be found in the Form 1040X instructions.



For those filing an amended tax return to claim an additional refund, wait until the original tax refund is received before filing Form 1040X. Amended returns take up to 16 weeks to process. This makes it possible to cash the existing refund check while waiting for the additional amount.



When additional taxes are owed, file Form 1040X and pay the tax as soon as possible to minimize interest and penalties on unpaid taxes. Using the IRS Direct Pay makes it possible to pay directly from a checking or savings account.



Generally, it's necessary to file Form 1040X within three years of filing the return or within two years of the time payments were submitted. For example, April 15, 2020 would be the last day most people could claim or refund for 2016.



The status of amended tax returns can be tracked approximately three weeks after filing. To use the "Where's My Amended Return" tool on the IRS website, just enter the relevant taxpayer identification number (usually a Social Security number), date of birth and zip code.



For help and advice on filing amended claims, the team members at US Tax Professionals in Vancouver are pleased to assist. Call (604) 281-3318 for assistance filing an amended return or any questions about Form 1040X.



About US Tax Professionals

US Tax Professionals provide tax services for dual American and Canadian citizens in Vancouver. Founded in 2013, they specialize in taxation for US citizens and expats, taxation and accounting for business, cross-border taxation for US and Canadian citizens, as well as accounting and taxation of alternative investments, including private equity funds and hedge funds.



For more information, visit https://www.us-taxprofessionals.com/ or call (604) 281-3318



US Tax Professionals

Mark Schiffer

(604) 281-3318

Company Website: https://www.us-taxprofessionals.com/