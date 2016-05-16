New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/16/2016 --US Unlocked and OPAS enable more than 100,000 consumers worldwide to reach US businesses by using the US Unlocked Virtual Visa Prepaid Card combined with an OPAS personal US package forwarding address. This combination of services enables global consumers to shop for US items and services they want and receive them in their country of residence.



US Unlocked offers an approved virtual Visa account, designed specifically to allow non-US citizens to buy increasingly popular US goods and services. A growing global middle class with increasing purchase power want to shop and ship the goods to their homes, creating a demand for global commerce, shipping and payment solutions.



Brion Bonkowski, CEO of Tern Commerce said: "OPAS has been a great partner to US Unlocked for many years. We are pleased they are now a certified partner and are looking forward to growing our relationship – bringing our strategic strengths together to serve our foreign customers."



OPAS' customer service based approach results in straightforward membership levels that allow consumers to shop when they want, resting assured their packages are consolidated effectively and shipped at their request. OPAS cost saving package consolidation service combines multiple packages into one, saving members millions on international shipping charges.



"We are able to offer competitive shipping rates to our customers, due to the robust growth we saw in 2014 and 2015. We continue to offer first class customer service, great value and competitive international shipping rates for mail and package forwarding from the US for customers." said Toshiyasu Abe, CEO OPAS



The solution - By making available a US based virtual debit card, coupled with an approved US package forwarding address as the card's billing address, US Unlocked and OPAS are able to offer customers unprecedented access to highly sought after goods and services they were never before able to purchase, creating substantial savings for global consumers.



The goods - Popular brands such as Ralph Lauren, Williams & Sonoma, GAP and Victoria's Secret, and retailers such as Amazon, Zappos and Sephora are often either not available in certain geographies or cost prohibitive to buy locally are now possible to purchase. Our consumers purchase genuine big brand names, luxury goods, nutraceuticals, baby goods/formula, digital goods, auto parts, medical equipment and many other products are forwarded to happy consumers daily.



