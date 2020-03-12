USA Guided Tours CEO Announces His Company Will Stay in Boston, MA

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2020 --USA Guided Tours CEO, Claudio Andres Herrera Krell announced that after seven years of operations in Washington DC, and five years in NYC, his company will stay in the Boston, MA area with their second year of operations.



Also, he also said that they will launch different products such as the Salem VIP Tour. They will keep the high-rated tours such as the Historic Discovery Tour and Preview of Boston Tour.



Herrera Krell also referred to the upgrade of vehicles in the fleet for all cities. He said USA Guided Tours is rated by TripAdvisor as one of the best sightseeing travel platforms.



The full operations for USA Guided Tours Boston, and all products, will start on March 16th, 2020.



For reservations and information contact: reservations@usaguidedtoursboston.com.



Visit the websites:

http://www.usaguidedtours.com

https://usaguidedtoursboston.com/

http://www.usaguidedtoursny.com



Contact:

Claudio Andres Herrera Krell

CEO, USA Guided Tours

reservations@usaguidedtoursboston.com