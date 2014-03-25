USA Pro Challenge Stage 5 (Woodland Park) Hosts Local Poster Contest for Artists and Fans

Woodland Park, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/25/2014 --The Local Organizing Committee (LOC) in Woodland Park, Colorado for Stage 5 of the 2014 USA Pro Challenge will host a contest inviting artists to create a local event poster for the fourth annual race that will be seen throughout the world.



All types of artists - professional, amateur, aspiring - are encouraged to let their creativity flow and submit their designs via both the Woodland Park LOC Facebook page and directly using this link beginning Friday, March 28.



Entries will be accepted until Friday, April 25 with the winners being announced on Friday, May 2.



Artists will have plenty to draw upon as the 2014 Pro Challenge route guides the world’s elite cyclists through some of the most picturesque settings in the country. "We're looking for something that captures the unique landscape of Woodland Park as well as the excitement and energy of this great cycling event near America's mountain, Pikes Peak," said Mike Perini, Woodland Park LOC Co-Chair.



“We are excited to see the artwork in this inaugural contest and we expect to see some very creative submissions. This contest gives fans and artists an opportunity to get involved in the premier professional cycling race in America," Perini said.



Submissions must meet the following requirements:

Ability to be a 11" x 17" and 18" x 24" size

Final artwork must be provided in 300 dpi or greater. Winner must be prepared to provide original Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, or other graphic design file.



All entries must be submitted via:



1. The USA Pro Challenge - Stage 5 Facebook Contest page

2. Using this link. Click here.



No other entries will be eligible. Again, please use #1 o#2.



These two options require either that the artwork be in digital media format or that a digital photograph of the artwork be posted/attached in accordance with the rules, terms and conditions adopted by Facebook and this contest. Each file must be in JPEG format and otherwise comply with Facebook's requirements for posting. Multiple entries may be submitted.



Once entries are submitted, a local team will review the submissions and select the winner. The winner will receive two passes to the LOC Stage 5 VIP area on August 22.



This is a skill-based contest and chance plays no part in the determination of winners. There is no fee to enter and no purchase is required.



For a copy of the complete rules and regulations for the poster contest please email us at: usaprochallengewoodlandpark@gmail.com



About the USA Pro Challenge

Referred to as "America's Race," the USA Pro Challenge will take place August 18-24, 2014. For seven consecutive days, the world's top athletes race through the majestic Colorado Rockies, reaching higher altitudes than they've ever had to endure. One of the largest cycling events in U.S. history and the largest spectator event in the history of the state, the USA Pro Challenge is back for 2014. Featuring a challenging course, the fourth annual race will spotlight the best of the best in professional cycling and some of America's most beautiful scenery.



More information can be found online at http://www.USAProChallenge.com and on Twitter at @USAProChallenge.



About Stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge

Stage 5 will be coming to the "City Above The Clouds" on Friday, August 22, 2014. Renowned for its natural beauty and proximity to great outdoor adventures, Woodland Park is tucked up behind America's Mountain, Pikes Peak, with endless trails to explore and gold-medal trout fishing nearby, Woodland Park is a wonderful, small mountain town. Surrounded by national forest with an elevation of 8,465 feet, Woodland Park is proud of its timber, mining, and railroad history and is excited about its future as the service center for a growing Teller County.



More information can be found online at http://www.city-woodlandpark.org/home/stage-5-start.



Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/usaprochallengewoodlandpark



Twitter: @USAProCyclingWP



Facebook Link to Contest